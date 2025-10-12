MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) & Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) Critical Contrast

MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) and Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MicroAlgo and Vivakor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroAlgo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vivakor 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk and Volatility

MicroAlgo has a beta of -1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivakor has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroAlgo N/A N/A N/A Vivakor -29.87% -31.68% -13.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MicroAlgo and Vivakor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroAlgo $60.85 million 0.12 $5.37 million N/A N/A Vivakor $124.05 million 0.08 -$22.19 million ($1.09) -0.18

MicroAlgo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivakor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Vivakor shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.5% of Vivakor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MicroAlgo beats Vivakor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and applies central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also provides advertising distribution, mobile game publishing and licensing, software services, and comprehensive solutions for enterprise customers, as well as intelligent chips solutions for the semiconductor sector. In addition, it engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas. In addition, the company offers remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company was formerly known as NGI Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Vivakor, Inc. in April 2008. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

