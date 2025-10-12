Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNMD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 2.55. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $110,186.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,934.04. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 25,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $252,036.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 804,268 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,698.36. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $437,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,421,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 828,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,215,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 390,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

