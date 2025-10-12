MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

MiNK Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:INKT opened at $14.00 on Friday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a market cap of $63.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.51). Research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

