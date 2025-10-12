Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 825 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. $OMAB

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,360,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 48,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

OMAB stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.82. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMAB shares. Zacks Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

