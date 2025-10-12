Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Insider Activity

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,289.60. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $1,297,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 475,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,573,938.50. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,414. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.66 and a quick ratio of 12.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of -0.29.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

