Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,589,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,767,000 after buying an additional 1,628,577 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,697,000 after acquiring an additional 271,084 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,731,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,473,000 after acquiring an additional 702,445 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,636,000 after acquiring an additional 45,828 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 1,323,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,743,000 after acquiring an additional 22,816 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $69.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.04, a P/E/G ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $93.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Bank of America raised their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 25,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $2,328,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 114,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,392,586.74. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director April Underwood sold 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $326,324.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,527.96. The trade was a 88.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,087 shares of company stock valued at $56,286,479 in the last ninety days. 25.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

