Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CubeSmart $CUBE

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 224,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CubeSmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CubeSmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CUBE opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.02. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $50.86.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 13.12%. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.