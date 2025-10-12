Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Stride alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRN

Stride Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of LRN stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.