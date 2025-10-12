Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of LRN stock opened at $144.62 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.39.
Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Stride had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $653.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
