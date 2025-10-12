Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 350 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.65. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.28.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 408,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,640. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

