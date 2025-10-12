Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 505 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,310,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,881,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,398,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after acquiring an additional 242,280 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 920,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,858,000 after acquiring an additional 240,897 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $912,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,596.10. The trade was a 31.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 16,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,911. This trade represents a 41.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,387 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $44.93 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

