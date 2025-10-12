Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 10,830 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $KC

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,573,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 410,492 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 348,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 262,345 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,034,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KC opened at $12.63 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

