Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 6,290 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,290 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.8% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CUZ opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 345.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

