Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $152,000 Position in On Holding AG $ONON

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON by 118.4% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 3,392.6% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Barclays lifted their price target on ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on ON and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

