Mobico Group’s (MCG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Mobico Group from GBX 35 to GBX 30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobico Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 32.50.

Mobico Group Price Performance

LON MCG opened at GBX 27.64 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.26. Mobico Group has a 1 year low of GBX 24.30 and a 1 year high of GBX 91.15. The company has a market cap of £168.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts expect that Mobico Group will post 14.0227704 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobico Group Company Profile

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

