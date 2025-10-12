Moelis & Company $MC Stock Position Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Moelis & Company by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 32.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 336,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,169,000 after buying an additional 83,260 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 4.0%

NYSE:MC opened at $63.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.77. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 102.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. The trade was a 97.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $515,544.68. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

