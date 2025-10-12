MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Stock Holdings Lowered by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $314.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of -320.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $591.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.730 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.25, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,783,847.50. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.80, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 514,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,178,636.80. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,163 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,322. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.69.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

