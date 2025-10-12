Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $33.44, but opened at $30.60. Mosaic shares last traded at $30.77, with a volume of 3,530,951 shares changing hands.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.83%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
