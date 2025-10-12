Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

LON MOTR opened at GBX 159 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115 and a 1 year high of GBX 190. The company has a market capitalization of £130.60 million, a PE ratio of 4,416.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.88.

About Motorpoint Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Motorpoint is the UK’s leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.