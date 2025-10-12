Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Motorpoint Group Stock Performance
LON MOTR opened at GBX 159 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115 and a 1 year high of GBX 190. The company has a market capitalization of £130.60 million, a PE ratio of 4,416.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 158.88.
About Motorpoint Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Motorpoint Group
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.