MP Materials Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 167,164 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 155% compared to the average volume of 65,656 call options.

MP Materials Trading Up 8.7%

NYSE:MP opened at $78.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.32. MP Materials has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Cfra Research upgraded MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MP Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,662,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,503,000 after purchasing an additional 942,105 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,238,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MP Materials by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MP Materials by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in MP Materials by 19,314.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

