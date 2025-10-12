National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. National Energy Services Reunited traded as high as $11.29 and last traded at $10.95, with a volume of 553959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. National Bankshares set a $16.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.
The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27.
National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $327.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.
