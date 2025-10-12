Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nexxen International Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.7778.
NEXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nexxen International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Friday, August 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Nexxen International
Institutional Trading of Nexxen International
Nexxen International Stock Down 3.8%
Shares of Nexxen International stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Nexxen International has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.
Nexxen International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
About Nexxen International
Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- What is a support level?
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.