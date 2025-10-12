Northland Capmk Issues Positive Forecast for SEI Earnings

Get Solaris Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $61.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 5.7%

Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,967,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,060,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,335,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William A. Zartler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $248,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,049,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,306.41. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 370,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,258,450. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

