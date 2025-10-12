NRG Energy FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NRG Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $10.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.43. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $15.04 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $16.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRG. Scotiabank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $160.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.