NRG Energy FY2026 EPS Forecast Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NRG Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $10.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.43. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2028 earnings at $15.04 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $16.68 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRG. Scotiabank began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.
NRG Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NRG stock opened at $160.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NRG Energy
In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NRG Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
