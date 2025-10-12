Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $9.71. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 321,809 shares traded.

The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.45% and a negative net margin of 292.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Nurix Therapeutics and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 4,308 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $51,739.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 69,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,966.23. This trade represents a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,584.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 35,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,697.36. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,014 shares of company stock worth $163,014 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after buying an additional 44,002 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after buying an additional 60,617 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,452,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 132.1% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,125,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 640,552 shares during the period.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $746.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

