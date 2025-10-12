NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $39.10 and last traded at $39.29. Approximately 35,636,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 12,762,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

Specifically, Director Corp Fluor sold 87,900 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $3,479,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Fluor sold 820,861 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $33,392,625.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,772. The trade was a 90.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Corp Fluor sold 854,033 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $36,219,539.53. Following the sale, the director directly owned 908,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,540,554.01. The trade was a 48.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMR. Northland Capmk upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 221.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 21.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 4,483.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

