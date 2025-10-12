Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Critical Survey

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum 8.79% 13.78% 4.35% Atlas Energy Solutions 1.20% 3.11% 1.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Occidental Petroleum and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 2 16 6 1 2.24 Atlas Energy Solutions 1 7 4 0 2.25

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $52.52, suggesting a potential upside of 24.41%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 75.27%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

88.7% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and Atlas Energy Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $26.88 billion 1.55 $3.06 billion $1.69 24.98 Atlas Energy Solutions $1.06 billion 1.24 $59.94 million $0.14 75.39

Occidental Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas Energy Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Occidental Petroleum pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas Energy Solutions pays out 714.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Occidental Petroleum has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Atlas Energy Solutions has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. Its Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, including chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated organics, potassium chemicals, ethylene dichloride, chlorinated isocyanurates, sodium silicates, and calcium chloride; and vinyls comprising vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride, and ethylene. The Midstream and Marketing segment gathers, processes, transports, stores, purchases, and markets oil, condensate, NGLs, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. This segment also invests in entities. Occidental Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

