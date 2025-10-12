Olistico Wealth LLC Acquires 600 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.0% of Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Olistico Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.4%

JPM opened at $301.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.78. The company has a market cap of $828.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.79%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.