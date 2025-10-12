Owens & Minor FY2026 EPS Estimate Raised by Leerink Partnrs

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Owens & Minor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s FY2027 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $7.00 target price on Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54.

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 492,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $2,617,044.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 13,100,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,565,285.17. This trade represents a 3.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,537,852 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,544 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

