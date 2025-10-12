Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.1667.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $206.84 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Corporation of America

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after purchasing an additional 964,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,860,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,539,000 after purchasing an additional 769,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 689,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 367,933 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

