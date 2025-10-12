Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.8571.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Patrick Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $515,127.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,139.50. The trade was a 27.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 25,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,373,985.88. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,413 shares of company stock worth $8,112,016. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 432.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 27.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 205.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average is $94.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Patrick Industries

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.