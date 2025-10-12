Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.0625.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PAYO opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 246.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 47,800.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 559.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

