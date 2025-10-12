Peoples Bank OH Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 39,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,884,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $845.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $610.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.68.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.98, for a total value of $372,112.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,313 shares in the company, valued at $21,016,834.74. This represents a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,182 shares of company stock worth $164,946,219 over the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $705.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $679.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. The business had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.60%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

