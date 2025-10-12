Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.4167.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th.
Read Our Latest Report on PSNL
Institutional Trading of Personalis
Personalis Trading Down 5.7%
Personalis stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $720.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 113.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Personalis
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.