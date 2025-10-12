Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.4167.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSNL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, September 8th. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price target on Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Personalis by 455.0% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Personalis by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,706 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Personalis by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,188,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 412,762 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a market cap of $720.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative net margin of 113.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Personalis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

