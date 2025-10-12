Petro Matad’s (MATD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of MATD stock opened at GBX 1 on Thursday. Petro Matad has a 12-month low of GBX 0.65 and a 12-month high of GBX 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.24.

About Petro Matad

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.