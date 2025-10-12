Petro Matad’s (MATD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2025

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATDFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Petro Matad Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of MATD stock opened at GBX 1 on Thursday. Petro Matad has a 12-month low of GBX 0.65 and a 12-month high of GBX 2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.24.

About Petro Matad

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.