Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Price Target Raised to GBX 625

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 to GBX 625 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 510 to GBX 625 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 560 to GBX 640 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 630.
Polar Capital Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Samir Ayub sold 15,953 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 473, for a total transaction of £75,457.69. Also, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 30,716 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 473, for a total transaction of £145,286.68. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Polar Capital
