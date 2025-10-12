Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pony AI Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PONY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pony AI
Pony AI Price Performance
PONY opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93. Pony AI has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $24.92.
Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pony AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pony AI Company Profile
Pony AI Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the autonomous mobility principally in the People’s Republic of China and the United States. The company provides robotruck services, such as transportation services to the logistics platforms. Pony AI Inc is based in Guangzhou, the People’s Republic of China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pony AI
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Pony AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pony AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.