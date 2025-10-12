PowerBank FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Small Cap

Get PowerBank alerts:

PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ:SUUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PowerBank in a research report issued on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Lantier now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for PowerBank’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for PowerBank’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUUN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PowerBank in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. D Boral Capital raised PowerBank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on PowerBank in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

PowerBank Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of SUUN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. PowerBank has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. PowerBank had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 7.86%.The firm had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.94 million.

Institutional Trading of PowerBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUUN. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in PowerBank in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PowerBank by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PowerBank in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000.

PowerBank Company Profile

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

