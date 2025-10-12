Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 422 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roku alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Roku from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,052,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 200 shares in the company, valued at $19,000. The trade was a 99.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,890 shares of company stock valued at $50,737,151. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Stock Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.13. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.43 and a twelve month high of $107.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.