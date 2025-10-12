Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total transaction of $695,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,656.37. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,153 shares of company stock valued at $27,946,408 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday. Argus set a $212.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.11.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $181.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.32. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

