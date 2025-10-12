Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

