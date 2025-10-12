Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $357,000 Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 112.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 35.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 41,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 10,781 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

