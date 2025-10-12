Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 28,932 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,455,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage
In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of MNST opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $70.06.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Monster Beverage Profile
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monster Beverage
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.