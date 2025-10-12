Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 351.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
Astera Labs Trading Down 8.5%
Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $206.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.57. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Activity at Astera Labs
In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $17,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,945,534.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at $76,648,670.33. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,308,772 shares of company stock worth $214,482,678 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALAB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.