Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALAB. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 351.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $206.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.57. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $262.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $17,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 518,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,945,534.48. This represents a 16.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at $76,648,670.33. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,308,772 shares of company stock worth $214,482,678 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALAB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

