Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 294 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,410,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $824,408,000 after acquiring an additional 76,972 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $590,059,000 after acquiring an additional 433,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,577 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,403,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 128.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,416,000 after acquiring an additional 626,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

