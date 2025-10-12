Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $564.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $573.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $476.49 and a twelve month high of $1,024.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $4.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $817.46.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

