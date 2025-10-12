Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF $HYDB

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 5T Wealth LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

HYDB stock opened at $46.98 on Friday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

