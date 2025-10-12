Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 413 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 110,942,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,489 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 72.4% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 263,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 110,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the first quarter worth $9,012,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, EVP Leena Punjabi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,003.84. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of F&G Annuities & Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, F&G Annuities & Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FG opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

