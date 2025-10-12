Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 723 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $35,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,892,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,648,619,900.80. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.91, for a total value of $31,912,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 197,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,917,163.12. This trade represents a 28.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,996,820 shares of company stock worth $719,703,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $330.58 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $413.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.17 and its 200 day moving average is $315.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 3.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.