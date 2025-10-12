Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 884 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

