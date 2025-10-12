Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 966 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $14.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.